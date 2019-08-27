Web Analytics
Inside Hamza Ali Abbasi, Naimal Khawar’s elegant wedding reception

After tying the knot in a simple Nikkah ceremony, Hamza Ali Abbasi and Naimal Khawar Khan hosted a wedding reception on Monday in Islamabad.

Many dignitaries and renowned celebrities attended the event including Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi, singer Atif Aslam, actors Gohar Rasheed and Vasay Chaudhry.

Naimal wore a stunning white gown with silver jewelry and minimal dewy makeup. Meanwhile, Hamza donned a plain black shalwar kameez with a matching waistcoat.

Photo: Maha’s Photography

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

For the Nikkah, the 25-year-old bride reused her mother’s bridal wear and paired it up with a customised designer kamdaani shirt exuding old world charms. Her sentimental jewelry pieces made her look like a timeless bride. The minimal makeup look with flushed cheeks added to her overall look.

Photo: Maha’s Photography

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

The new groom chose an all-white attire, he wore a white shalwar kameez with a matching embroidered waistcoat.

Photo: Maha's Photography
Photo: Maha’s Photography

The newly-wedded couple cut a three-tier wedding cake as well as guests rejoiced their union. On the occasion, Gohar Rasheed congratulated the couple and said “I never expected this day would come but Alhamdulillah it’s here.”

TV host Vasay Chaudhry wished the couple a happy married life. “Congratulations to them and I am very happy,” he said.

After a wedding card made rounds on social media, rumours were rife that the duo is tying the knot. Later, the Waar actor confirmed marriage reports.

