Hamza Ali Abbasi, Naimal Khawar’s twinning game is strong

Hamza Ali Abbasi, Naimal Khawar

The IT couple of Pakistan’s showbiz industry Hamza Ali Abbasi and Naimal Khawar seem to simply love twinning.

The pair was recently spotted in matching black outfits as they headed out with family.

Hamza opted for his signature black kurta pajama. While Naimal wore a full-length black dress with golden hoops, her hair tied in a bun and heels. The couple complimented each other quite well.

The artist posted photos on her Instagram story with her partner and captioned it “My man”, giving us major couple goals.

Fans couldn’t stop gushing over their lovely photos, which went viral on social media within no time.

They got married in a simple and elegant wedding ceremony on August 25 in Islamabad with close friends and family in attendance.

