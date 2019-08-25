Actor Hamza Ali Abbasi has tied the knot with Naimal Khawar Khan in a simple ceremony of Nikkah while their wedding photos and videos have become viral on social media platforms.

The marriage ceremony of Abbasi and Khawar was being called the most awaited event of the week.

View this post on Instagram @mahasphotographyofficial @mahawajahatkhan @xproductionsmedia A post shared by Maha Wajahat Khan (@mahasphotographyofficial) on Aug 25, 2019 at 3:35am PDT

The event was organised at the famous Monal restaurant in Islamabad which was attended by showbiz personalities and duo’s family members.

The 35-year-old actor gained fame through his popular films including Waar, Main Hoon Shahid Afridi and Jawani Phir Nahi Ani, whereas, he has acted across different mediums⁠—theatre, drama and films.

Born in Peshawar, Naimal made her acting debut with a film in 2017 and is currently starring in a TV drama. She is a visual artist and painter.

Renowned actor Mirza Gohar Rasheed became one of the witnesses from the couple.

The witness pic.twitter.com/NCFjxk8RQ4 — Mirza Gohar Rasheed (@GoharRsd) August 25, 2019

Earlier, Rumours started doing rounds about Hamza Ali Abbasi’s marriage to Naimal Khawar after an invitation card saying that the Nikkah ceremony will be held on August 25, Sunday followed by a reception on August 26, Monday, went viral on social media.

The duo was earlier seen together at an art exhibition where Naimal displayed her beautiful paintings and many actors including Hamza showed up to support her work.

Later, Hamza Ali Abbasi had confirmed the marriage reports with the actress Naimal Khawar.

“So Yes, me and Naimal are having our small Nikkah on 25th & a small Walima on 26th and then looking forward to a lifetime together in making efforts to please Allah together. Pray for us. Thank you,” Hamza Ali Abbasi wrote in a lengthy post on his Facebook page.

Here are the photos and videos of the from the wedding:

View this post on Instagram @mahasphotographyofficial @mahawajahatkhan @xproductionsmedia A post shared by Maha Wajahat Khan (@mahasphotographyofficial) on Aug 25, 2019 at 2:48am PDT

View this post on Instagram @mahasphotographyofficial @mahawajahatkhan @xproductionsmedia A post shared by Maha Wajahat Khan (@mahasphotographyofficial) on Aug 25, 2019 at 2:43am PDT

