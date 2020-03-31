Coronavirus threat: LHC adjourns hearing on Hamza Shahbaz’s bail plea

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Tuesday adjourned the hearing of a post-arrest bail petition filed by Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leader Hamza Shahbaz in assets beyond means case.

The bench comprising Justice Sardar Ahmad Naeem and Justice Farooq Haider heard the petition and adjourned the hearing till April 7.

During the hearing, the LHC Judge said that the Supreme Court had rejected all high court orders relating to the release of under-trial prisoners amidst the coronavirus outbreak in the country.

The LHC argued Hamza’s advocate to tell the court how bail plea is acceptable for hearing after the apex court orders.

At which, Hamza Shahbaz’s lawyer told the court that he will assist the bench after going through the SC verdict. The court then adjourned the hearing till April 7.

The Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PMLN) stalwart Hamza Shahbaz Sharif on March 28 had filed precautionary bail in assets beyond means case amidst the ongoing coronavirus pandemic in the world and the country.

Hamza Shahbaz filed the petition through Advocate Amjad Pervaiz, wherein National Accountability Bureau chairman and others were made a party.

It must be noted that the NAB had arrested PML-N leader in the assets beyond income case on June 11, 2019, after LHC had turned down his applications for extension in interim bail.

On Feb 25, the Lahore High Court (LHC) rejected the bail plea of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Hamza Shahbaz in assets beyond means case.

