LHC grants bail to Hamza Shahbaz in Ramzan Sugar Mills case

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Thursday granted bail to Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Hamza Shahbaz Sharif in Ramzan Sugar Mills case, ARY News reported.

On December 17 last year, the Leader of Opposition in Punjab Assembly, Hamza Shehbaz had filed a petition for his release on bail in Lahore High Court (LHC) in Ramzan Sugar Mills reference.

Amjad Pervaiz Advocate filed bail petition of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leader in which Chairman National Accountability Bureau (NAB), D.G. NAB Lahore and the NAB investigation officer have been made parties.

The petition said that the NAB has initiated Ramzan Sugar Mills’ inquiry with malicious intentions. They initiated the inquiry score of times but failed to find any irregularity, he said.

This is a developing story…

