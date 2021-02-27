LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Hamza Shahbaz has been released from Kot Lakhpat Jail after Lahore High Court (LHC) granted bail in assets beyond known sources of income case, ARY News reported on Saturday.

PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz along with a large number of party workers reached Kot Lakhpat jail to welcome her cousin, Hamza Shahbaz Sharif after his release from jail.

It is pertinent to mention here that an accountability court in Lahore on Thursday issued released orders for Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leader Hamza after submission of Rs10 million surety bond against his bail.

Read more: NAB unearths Hamza’s unaccounted bank transactions

The surety bond was submitted in the court of AC Judge Amjad Nazir Chaudhri by advocate Amjad Pervez. The court granted bail to Hamza in the Ramzan Sugar Mills case in 2020, but due to arrest in assets case the surety bond was not submitted by PML-N.

The court after verification of the surety bond issued release orders for Hamza Shahbaz.

On February 24, the court had approved the bail of Hamza Sharif after hearing arguments of his lawyers and the NAB prosecutor.

