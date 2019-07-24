Hamza Shehbaz to be produced before AC today

LAHORE: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Wednesday will present Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) stalwart and leader of the opposition in the Punjab Assembly Hamza Shehbaz Sharif in the accountability court (AC) as his physical remand expired today, ARY News reported.

The politician is facing charges of accumulating Illegal Assets and Money Laundering.

Strict security measures were put in place outside the accountability court before his [Hamza] court appearance.

Roads heading towards the judicial complex have been blocked by placing containers.

Talking to newsmen on last hearing, Hamza Shehbaz Sharif had lamented the current government and it’s policies.

Talking about the National Accountability Bureau’s investigations against him upon inquiry inside the court, he had said: “The investigators ask me questions and then sit idly by, I urge the court to my 3 month remand to NAB so that their difficulties can be relieved.”

He further added that he was unable to understand what was the anti-graft body trying to achieve and take away from his remand.

