Hamza Shehbaz departs for London

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader and opposition leader in the Punjab Assembly Hamza Shahbaz has left for for London on Sunday morning, ARY News reported.

Shehbaz will first land in Doha and subsequently move to London.

On Feb 1, the Lahore High Court (LHC) ordered Hamza Shahbaz’s name to be taken off the Exit Control List. It had granted him a one-time exemption to travel abroad.

Hamza Shahbaz has informed the LHC in writing about his schedule of visit. His counsel, Azam Nazir Tarar informed the court on Friday that Hamza Shahbaz will depart for London on February 3 and scheduled to return on February 12.

Addressing a press conference a day ago, Hamza Shehbaz said that the reports in media about former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif’s deteriorating health were worrisome and demanded that the family and nation be told truth about his health.

Shehbaz said that the deposed former premier was suffering from various ailments and the government should realise that nothing is beyond health.

He said that the PML-N was ready to support the federal government unconditionally if it wanted to create new provinces, suggesting that the people of Bahawalpur should also be asked about their wishes through a referendum.

“The PML-N has tabled the resolution for creation of new provinces in the national assembly, and we have assured of ‘unconditional support’ to the government on this issue”, he said.

He said that the former Punjab government had allocated Rs. 600bn for development, but the new government hadn’t used any of it so far.

