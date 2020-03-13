Court extends Hamza Shehbaz’s remand till March 27

LAHORE: An accountability court on Friday extended the judicial remand of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PMLN) leader Hamza Shehbaz Sharif till March 27 in assets beyond means case, ARY News reported.

Hamza Shehbaz Sharif was presented before the court of Judge Jawad-ul-Hassan under tight security.

As the hearing went underway, the NAB prosecutor presented the report regarding the filing of reference against PML-N stalwart before the court.

Later, the court extended the judicial remand of Hamza Shehbaz for 14 days and adjourned hearing till March 27.

It must be noted that the NAB had arrested PML-N leader in the assets beyond income case on June 11, 2019, after LHC had turned down his applications for extension in interim bail.

On Feb 25, the Lahore High Court (LHC) rejected the bail plea of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Hamza Shehbaz in assets beyond means case.

A two-member bench of LHC comprising Justice Syed Mazahir Ali Akbar Naqvi and Justice Sardar Ahmed Naeem heard the case.

