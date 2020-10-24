Court issues order on Hamza Shehbaz’s plea for facilities in jail

LAHORE: An accountability court on Saturday directed the jail authorities to provide home food and other facilities according to law, to the opposition leader in Punjab Assembly Hamza Shehbaz, ARY News reported.

Accountability Court Judge Jawadul Hassan, issued orders after hearing a petition of the PML-N leader.

Earlier, Hamza Shehbaz’s counsel Amjad Pervez in his arguments alleged that his client being subjected to political victimization and not being provided basic facilities in jail according to the law.

The counsel pleaded for allowing his client food from home and other facilities in jail.

“The Jail Superintendent should ensure provision of home food and other necessary facilities to Hamza Shehbaz,”, the court said in its order.

Hamza has been imprisoned in Lahore’s Kot Lakhpat Jail in money laundering and Ramzan Sugar Mills cases.

