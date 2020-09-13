Hamza Shehbaz tests positive for coronavirus

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leader Hamza Shehbaz Sharif has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, confirmed party leader Atta Tarar.

Tarar in his tweet said that Hamza has been tested positive for coronavirus and hoped that he would be shifted from Kot Lakhpat jail to hospital soon.

Hamza Shehbaz sb has tested positive for COVID. Must be shifted to a medical facility from Kot Lakhpat prison as soon as possible. — Attaullah Tarar (@TararAttaullah) September 12, 2020

On the other hand, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb in her statement has stated that negligence in the treatment of Hamza Shehbaz could pose threats to his life.

She appealed the nation to pray for early recovery of the party leader and urged the government to immediately shift Hamza Shahbaz from the jail to hospital.

Yesterday, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif met his son Hamza Shehbaz at the Kot Lakhpat jail.

According to the details, Shehbaz Sharif visited Kot Lakhpat jail to meet his incarcerated son. During the meeting, the PML-N president inquired about his health. The meeting continued for over one-and-a-half hours, said sources.

