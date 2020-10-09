Speaker Punjab Assembly issues production orders for Hamza Shehbaz

LAHORE: Speaker Punjab Assembly Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi on Friday issued production orders for Opposition Leader Hamza Shehbaz Sharif, ARY News reported.

The speaker issued production orders for Hamza to allow him to attend the provincial assembly session which is scheduled to meet today at 3pm.

The session requisited by the opposition parties will discuss matters related to inflation and law and order situation.

It may be noted that Hamza Shehbaz is on judicial remand over charges of assets beyond means and money laundering.

The NAB has filed a reference accusing former Punjab chief minister Shahbaz Sharif, his son Hamza Shahbaz and others for causing losses to the national exchequer and misusing authority by sanctioning the construction of a bridge to facilitate the sugar mills.

NAB officials say, Shehbaz Sharif, being the chief minister of Punjab, misused his authority by issuing directives for the construction of a 10-kilometer-long drain in Chiniot primarily to benefit the sugar mills owned by his sons. Shehbaz and Hamza have been accused of fraudulently causing a Rs 213 million loss to the national exchequer.

