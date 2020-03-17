Hand sanitizers, thousand of masks recovered in Karachi

KARACHI: Police launched a crackdown on hoarders of masks and hand sanitizers in Karachi and arrested six accused, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

As per details, police conducted an operation in Kharadar area of the city and recovered thousands of face masks and several cartons of hand sanitizers.

Police have also registered a case against the arrested persons and started investigation.

Last week, the Airport Security Force (ASF) had foiled a bid to smuggle surgical masks to Dubai at Islamabad International Airport.

According to details, the ASF had recovered 40 packets masks hidden inside a passenger’s luggage at the airport. The passenger identified as Iftikhar-ur-Rehman was flying to Dubai via flight no EA 615.

The recovered masks were handed over to the custom.

It is pertinent to mention here that the government of Pakistan has banned the export of respiratory masks amid coronavirus outbreak that has claimed more than 7,000 lives and infected thousands in different countries of the world.

