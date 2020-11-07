ISLAMABAD: Police have safely escorted three female officials working for United Nations Organization whom three suspects allegedly assaulted on their way through Sinyari Forest on Saturday, ARY News reported.

Earlier today the Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Operations for Islamabad took notice of the incident wherein three foreigners were attacked and harassed as they lost their way while taking a stroll through the Sinyari forest in Kohsar.

The three women who belong to Norway, Italy, and Turkey are here in Pakistan on the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) and the World Health Organization (WHO) assignments. It may be noted that both FAO and WHO are UNO agencies.

Reportedly, three men assaulted the three women, however, when the victims put up resistance the alleged harassers ran away.

According to the police, the women were rescued as soon as the harassment incident was reported to them and were shifted to a nearby polyclinic for first aid as they and initiated a search operation across the region to chase suspects.

Police say they have detained two of the three suspects alleged in harassment of UN officials, however the third managed to flee the raid.

Comments

comments