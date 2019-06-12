Hard times will end soon, Shahbaz tells party leadership

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday claimed that the difficult period would end soon, ARY News reported.

In his telephonic address to PML-N’s parliamentary party meeting, Shehbaz Sharif saluted to his party’s leadership and workers for their courage and for standing with the party in such a difficult period.

The PML-N leader reiterated that they did not commit any corruption and added that their innocence would be proved soon.

Criticizing the current rulers, Shehbaz Sharif said that the government presented an ‘anti-people’ budget.

Earlier on June 11, the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) had arrested Leader of the Opposition in the Punjab Assembly Hamza Shehbaz after the Lahore High Court had dismissed his bail petitions in three cases.

A two-judge bench, headed by Justice Mazahir Ali Naqvi, had dismissed the petitions after the PML-N leader’s lawyer had requested it to allow him to withdraw the applications in the cases related to Saaf Pani Company, Ramazan Sugar Mills and assets.

Hamza, who had appeared before the bench to request an extension in his bail which had expired that day, had been arrested by a NAB team from the court premises following the dismissal of the bail.

