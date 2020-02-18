Web Analytics
The news is by your side.


Hareem Farooq reveals secret behind her glowing skin

Hareem Farooq, beauty secret

Prominent Pakistani actor Hareem Farooq revealed the secret behind her glowing skin in her latest post.

Scrolling through the starlet’s Instagram, one thing we can’t get over is her flawless skin.

Taking to Instagram, the Dusri Bivi actress shared secrets that keep her skin glowing.

Sharing a picture that proves she has an infectious smile, she wrote “What is the secret to your glowing skin?’ They ask me, I say lots of water, healthy food, exercise and a big smile!”

“But in this particular picture it’s good lighting, great ambiance, wonderful company and one of your best friends behind the camera i.e @saadia011,” she added.

Hareem suggested fans to also try these tips and let her know if it works out for them.

Comments

comments

You might also like
Lifestyle

Umer Sharif’s daughter Hira passes away

Lifestyle

Chanel halts Beijing fashion show over virus fears

Lifestyle

Solo traveller Rosie Gabrielle shares her experience of camping alone in Pakistan

Lifestyle

UN chief thanks Mahira Khan for raising awareness about plight of refugees


ARY NEWS URDU
[X] Close