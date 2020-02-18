Hareem Farooq reveals secret behind her glowing skin

Prominent Pakistani actor Hareem Farooq revealed the secret behind her glowing skin in her latest post.

Scrolling through the starlet’s Instagram, one thing we can’t get over is her flawless skin.

Taking to Instagram, the Dusri Bivi actress shared secrets that keep her skin glowing.

Sharing a picture that proves she has an infectious smile, she wrote “What is the secret to your glowing skin?’ They ask me, I say lots of water, healthy food, exercise and a big smile!”

“But in this particular picture it’s good lighting, great ambiance, wonderful company and one of your best friends behind the camera i.e @saadia011,” she added.

Hareem suggested fans to also try these tips and let her know if it works out for them.

Comments

comments