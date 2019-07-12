How Hareem Farooq deals with social media trolls?

Social media trolling can take a toll on you at times, especially if you are a celebrity who are always under public scrutiny. From hate comments to personal comments, anything can come your way.

Actress Hareem Farooq doesn’t believe in feeding the trolls. On ARY News’ morning show Bakhabar Savera, she revealed that she doesn’t read the comments at all. Her approach is simple—delete, block and report.

The Parchi actress is quite clear that she doesn’t want any negativity on her page. She has instructed her team to delete negative comments and simply block those users. “I don’t care if I lose followers, I just can’t deal with negativity.”

کیا حریم فاروق کا مستقبل میں پروڈکشن میں آنے کا ارادہ ہے؟ کیا حریم فاروق کا مستقبل میں پروڈکشن میں آنے کا ارادہ ہے؟سوشل میڈیا کا کتنا پریشر ہوتا ہے؟

“Social media has it’s own importance and value but your life shouldn’t end at social media,” said the actress.

She added that it takes a lot of guts to come infront of public and put yourself out there on social media. “I give credit to those people who are doing something on social media even if you don’t like their content unlike those who spread negativity hiding behind a screen,” she said.

Farooq who started her career with theatre shared that she plans to return to theatre soon.

