HarmonyOS: Huawei likely to launch beta version of smartphones for developers in Dec

Huawei Technologies is expected to release its beta version of smartphones for developers on ‘December 18’ as per the announcement the company made in September this year during the launch of a distributed operating system for all scenarios HarmonyOS 2.0.

The company unveiled its plan for releasing the smartphones for developers at the Huawei Developers Conference HDC2020 held in September this year where HarmonyOS 2.0 was launched.

The current progress is very smooth, the research and development are ready, and the release is expected in December as scheduled, said Dr Wang Chenglu, president of Huawei’s consumer business software department.

An employee of Huawei cited Wang Chenglu that the beta version of HarmonyOS mobile phone developer is expected to be released on December 18 (tentative), whereas, some mobile phone users will be open to upgrading the HarmonyOS in January and February next year.

Read: Huawei in talks to sell parts of its Honor smartphone business

The upgrade will be fully released after a few months of verification, reported MyFixGuide.

Wang Chenglu said earlier that more than 90 per cent of the models currently on the market can be upgraded.

Earlier, Richard Yu, Huawei’s Executive Director, CEO of the Consumer BG, had also announced HarmonyOS’s open source roadmap: open source for 128KB-128MB memory terminal devices on September 10, open source for 128MB-4GB memory terminal devices in April next year, and open source for all devices above 4GB in October next year.

Comments

comments