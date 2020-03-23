Harvey Weinstein tests positive for coronavirus in prison: report

Rapist Harvey Weinstein has reportedly tested positive for coronavirus.

Weinstein, who turned 68 last Thursday, is being isolated at Wende Correctional Facility in Western New York.

Weinstein is said to have told prison staff he believed he has the virus when he entered the state prison system last Wednesday from notorious Rikers Island where a number of inmates have the virus.

A source told DailyMail.com: ‘He tested positive and is quarantined.’

Weinstein is serving a 23-year sentence for rape and sexual assault.

New York City was hit by the nation’s largest coronavirus jail outbreak to date this week, with at least 38 people testing positive at the notorious Rikers Island complex and nearby facilities – more than half of them incarcerated men, the board that oversees the city’s jail system said Saturday.

The state Department of Corrections and Community Supervision confirmed Sunday that two prisoners at Wende had tested posted for coronavirus. They were not able to identify inmates, citing privacy laws.

Wende Correctional Facility near Buffalo is six hours by car from Manhattan.

It was due to be a temporary stop for Weinstein before he was due to be evaluated to determine which state prison facility meets his security, medical, mental health and other needs.

Weinstein’s spokesman had called the move ‘harsh.’

The Oscar-winning producer of ‘Shakespeare in Love,’ was convicted of raping an aspiring actress in 2013 and forcibly performing oral sex on a TV and film production assistant in 2006.

Comments

comments