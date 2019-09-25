Honoured for comedy but kicked out for same reason, says Hasan Minhaj on ‘Howdy Modi’

American comedian Hasan Minhaj exposed the hypocrisy of Prime Minister Narendra Modi after he was barred from entering his Houston rally on Sunday.

Appearing on Late Night with Seth Meyers, comedian Hasan Minhaj talked about being black-listed from the event where the premier was joined by President Trump.

The Indian-American journalist revealed he had plans to attend the Texas rally already but the news of US President joining got him all excited.

However, when he reached the venue, he was refused permission to enter the stadium. The officials initially cited lack of space for more press inside as an excuse and later said Minhaj didn’t have the right credentials to enter, despite him providing everything.

Minhaj, later shared on the show that he was told his comments on Modi’s government on the The Patriot Act were the reason for banning him to enter the stadium.

“I told them that you guys are treating me like Indian Jorge Ramos, this is Trump 101 and it’s Texas,” he told show host Meyers.

He added “They [event offiials] said ‘Mr Minhaj we are out of space and you have been denied because of some of the comments you have made’. And I was like ‘I am sorry for making fun of cricket.’ They’re like ‘No. the comments you have made about Prime Minister Modi were not appreciated and you’ve been blacklisted’.”

The TV personality decided to watch the rally on his phone in the stadium’s parking lot. Interestingly, he spotted himself in a video being played on the big screen inside the stadium.

“So, I’m watching this whole thing on live stream and during the programme, they’re honouring the prominent Indian-Americans who have done so much for our country, be it arts, music or even comedy. And while they’re saying this, they show a photo of me on the big screen and people start clapping!” he said.

Pointing out the hypocrisy, he further added “They were honouring me for my comedy but also kicked me out for the same reason. It was the most Indian thing to do. They were like, ‘We’re proud of you but we’ll never say it to your face’!”

