Hashish worth Rs 62mn seized in Pakistan Coast Guards raids

KARACHI: Pakistan Coast Guards (PCG) on Tuesday recovered drugs worth upto Rs62 million in separate actions, ARY News reported.

According to the PCG spokesman, in first action, the law enforcement authorities intercepted a suspicious vehicle at Winder Checkpost and during search recovered 25kg of hashish from the custody of four women.

The women were taken into custody. In another action, the authorities recovered 12 kilograms of hashish from a woman travelling via passenger coach.

The recover hashish is said to be worth Rs62million in the international market.

In April 2019, Pakistan Coast Guards in a raid at Old Marine (Jiwani) area in Balochistan coastal belt seized 350 kilogrammes of hashish.

The coast guards on a tip-off seized 350 kilogrammes of hashish which was buried along the Jiwani beach.

The cost of the captured high quality hashish in the international market is estimated upto Rs3.45 billion, a spokesperson of the coast guards said.

The drug consignment was likely to smuggle out of the country, officials said.

