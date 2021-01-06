Hassan Ali Effendi’s grandson murdered in Karachi

KARACHI: Zain Ali Effendi, a grandson of Hassan Ali Effendi, was murdered at his home in Karachi near the Mazar-e-Quaid on Wednesday morning, ARY News reported.

Unknown armed men entered in his residence in the wee hours of Wednesday and shot him dead, the police said.

Zain Ali Effendi was grandson of Hassan Ali Effendi, the founder of Karachi’s Sindh Madrasatul Islam, which was established in 1885.

According to police officials, five accused were entered at the residence of Zain Effendi at 3:25am and remained in house for upto 55 minutes.

The armed men had arrived in a white Corolla car, the police further said.

“They had tied a servant in home with rope and pumped three bullets in the face of the victim,” according to police.

The police is inquiring into the cause of the murder, whether it was a targeted killing or result of a robbery, officials said.

