Hassan Ali, wife share first picture of daughter, reveal her name

Hassan Ali Samiya

Pakistani cricketer Hassan Ali and his wife Samiya Hassan, who welcomed their first daughter six days ago on Apr. 6, have shared the first picture of their bundle of joy!

Samiya took to Instagram on Apr. 11 to post the first glimpse of their little girl. “Welcome to the family,” she wrote, going on to reveal that the couple had named her “Helena Hassan Ali.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Samiya Hassan Ali (@samyahkhan1604)

The adorable picture, which shows little Helena looking straight in the camera, was warmly welcomed by fans who left loving messages and good wishes in the comments section. Sania Mirza, wife of cricketer Shoaib Malik, also left heart emojis in the comments.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Hassan Ali (@ha55an_ali)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Hassan Ali (@ha55an_ali)

Here’s sending our best wishes and prayers for th little one and her parents!

