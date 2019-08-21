Web Analytics
Pakistani cricketer Hassan Ali tied the knot with Dubai-based Indian girl in a private wedding ceremony in Dubai on Tuesday.

According to Khaleej Times, the ceremony had about 30 close family members and friends in attendance including Ali’s team mate Shadab Khan.

The Nikkah ceremony was held at two small ballrooms of Atlantis, The Palm in Dubai with the stage and entrance decorated with white flowers. The rukhsati and reception ceremony will be held later in Pakistan.

The newly weds with cricketer Shadab Khan and a guest. Photo: Social media

The 25-year-old sportsman met Arzoo a year ago through friends and later shared with family that he wants to get married to her. Hailing from Hariana, India, she is an aeronautical engineer for a private airline.

Photo Courtesy: Shadab Khan/ Twitter
Photo Courtesy: Shadab Khan/ Twitter

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

The bride went for an Indian look and donned a stunning fuchsia lehenga with a red-coloured dupatta. Ali opted for a black-grey coloured sherwani with a turban.

Photo Courtesy: DA Artist/Instagram

The newly weds were also seen dancing to Indian songs while Shadab Khan filmed the heartfelt moment.

The couple’s pre-wedding photoshoot pictures went viral on social media as well and they are the talk of the town these days.

Many known personalities including cricketers and celebrities felicitated Ali on his wedding. Former test captain Azhar congratulated the couple.

Ali took to Twitter to thank everyone who sent best wishes and love his way.

 

Here’s wishing the couple a lifetime of love and happiness.

