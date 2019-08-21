Pakistani cricketer Hassan Ali tied the knot with Dubai-based Indian girl in a private wedding ceremony in Dubai on Tuesday.

According to Khaleej Times, the ceremony had about 30 close family members and friends in attendance including Ali’s team mate Shadab Khan.

The Nikkah ceremony was held at two small ballrooms of Atlantis, The Palm in Dubai with the stage and entrance decorated with white flowers. The rukhsati and reception ceremony will be held later in Pakistan.

The 25-year-old sportsman met Arzoo a year ago through friends and later shared with family that he wants to get married to her. Hailing from Hariana, India, she is an aeronautical engineer for a private airline.

The bride went for an Indian look and donned a stunning fuchsia lehenga with a red-coloured dupatta. Ali opted for a black-grey coloured sherwani with a turban.

The newly weds were also seen dancing to Indian songs while Shadab Khan filmed the heartfelt moment.

The couple’s pre-wedding photoshoot pictures went viral on social media as well and they are the talk of the town these days.

Many known personalities including cricketers and celebrities felicitated Ali on his wedding. Former test captain Azhar congratulated the couple.

Many Congratulations on nikah @RealHa55an May Allah always keep both of you happy Ameen — Azhar Ali (@AzharAli_) August 20, 2019

Ali took to Twitter to thank everyone who sent best wishes and love his way.

Thanks to everyone for your wishes on this auspicious occasion which is very close to my heart. May Allah bless all the people who have shown love and support to us. Keep us in your prayers. #HassanWedsSamiya pic.twitter.com/eBVbLK2fR6 — Hassan Ali 🇵🇰 (@RealHa55an) August 21, 2019

Here’s wishing the couple a lifetime of love and happiness.

Comments

comments