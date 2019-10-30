LAHORE: A local court would announce the verdict on Wednesday, reserved on a bail plea of retired captain Muhammad Safdar in a case related to hate speech case.

The court had also reserved its verdict on an application seeking physical remand of the PML-N leader for investigation yesterday. As per details, the decision on either petition will be pronounced today by the court.

A government lawyer moved the application on behalf of the state challenging the Oct 22 ruling of a judicial magistrate who turned down a plea for physical remand of the son-in-law of Nawaz Sharif.

He stated before the court that an investigation against the accused has hit a snag owing to the judicial magistrate’s decision of not handing over the custody of Safdar to the police for interrogation. The lawyer said they needed his custody for a polygraph test to verify the veracity of a video in which he is reportedly seen inciting people against the government.

The counsel, thus, pleaded with the court to grant remand of the accused.

Safdar was arrested by the police on the night of Oct 21 from the motorway on the charge of issuing provocative remarks inciting the public against the state.

