Witness identifies seven accused in hate speech case hearing

KARACHI: A witness identified seven accused in anti-terrorism court on Saturday in a hearing of the case pertaining to hate speech and attack on the ARY News office.

Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) leaders Amir Khan, Dr. Farooq Sattar, Shahid Pasha and others were present in hearing of the case.

A key witness of the case Inspector Shabbir Haider identified seven accused.

The accused were involved in rioting in the jurisdiction of Saddar and Artillary Maidan police stations after the speech, witness stated in the court. “I had earlier identified the accused before the judicial magistrate,” witness said.

Identification parade of the accused was held outside the courtroom in presence of the learned judge.

The lawyers were cross-examining the witness after his statement in court.

It is pertinent to mention here that MQM founder had been charged by the police along with other party leaders over provoking people to spread violence through his hate speech in August 2016 from London.

MQM founder had also been indicted by London Metropolitan Police over provoking people to spread violence through his hate speech.

He was charged by the Metropolitan Police under terrorism act at Southwark police station on Oct 10, 2019.

It may be noted here that MQM leader had appeared at the police station over the charges of hate speech, which he had delivered from London to a rally in Karachi. The inciting speech had led to rioting and an attack on ARY News’ office in Karachi.

