Hawker’s son tops inter commerce exam in Karachi

KARACHI: In an unprecedented success, Anas Habib, son of a newspaper hawker bagged top position in the intermediate commerce exams in Karachi, ARY News reported.

According to the details, Anas Habib secured 969 marks out of 1100 in the Higher Secondary School Certificate annual examinations 2019 Part-2 Commerce group.

اخبار فروش کے بیٹنے نے تعلیمی میدان میں مثال قائم کردی اخبار فروش کے بیٹنے نے تعلیمی میدان میں مثال قائم کردی — انس حبیب نے انٹر کے امتحانات میں 88 فیصد نمبر لے کر پہلی پوزیشن حاصل کرلی#ARYNews Posted by ARY News on Saturday, October 19, 2019

Talking to ARY News, Anas Habib said that he was very happy on the momentous occasion and added that he turned his father dreams into reality. He also expressed gratitude towards to his teachers and said that he complied with the exceptions of his tutors. Anas said that he wanted to become a CSS officer.

His father, Muhammad Habib, said that Anas achieved the success by the grace of almighty Allah and his hard work.

In a press release issued by the Board of Intermediate Education Karachi (BIEK), A total of 43,021 students were registered out of which 41,985 participated in the examination. 12,888 candidates successfully passed the exams, leaving the ratio of passing at 30.70%, read the statement.

110 students achieved A-1 grade, 1,084 A-grade, 2,696 B grade, 4,262 C grade, 4,230 D grade, and 506 E grade.

