Hazara University rolls out dress code to end ‘rich and poor disparity’

MANSEHRA: Hazara University administration has on Saturday rolled out new dress-code policy for its student which according to provincial advisor on education intend to end disparity between the rich and poor, ARY News reported.

The notification issued today by the university restricts both female and male students from wearing certain things as part of a new dress code policy.

The special assistant to chief minister for higher education Kamran Bangash says while universities are at liberty to devise their dress code policies, it is advised they do not stray from the provincial authority’s set targets.

It has been prohibited for the male students to keep a beard style which may be unpresentable while they cannot wear skin-fitted and torn jeans.

Male students are advised to wear dress shirts and pants with formal shoes or qamees and shalwar with coats, waist coats and, jackets but are barred to wear earrings or carry long hair.

On the other hand, female students are encouraged to wear Abaya, Hijab, and scarf but it the university forbids them to wear jeans, t-shirts, and heavy makeup and jewelry.

Female students can wear qamees with full sleeves and shalwar but they are not allowed to wear tights

