Hazarganji bomb blast case registered in Quetta at CTD PS

QUETTA: The case of Hazarganji bomb blast in Quetta yesterday has been filed at the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) police station here, ARY News reported on Monday.

The FIR registered with SHO Shalkot police station as complainant, CTD officials said.

The FIR has been filed under the charges of murder, attempt to murder, terrorism and the explosives act, according to officials.

A bomb explosion at Hazarganji area in the vicinity of Shalkot police station in Quetta on Sunday evening left four people dead and two injured.

Police officials had told media that the explosive material was planted on a motorcycle while one vehicle and motorcycles parked at the scene caught fire after the bomb explosion.

Opposition parties alliance Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) yesterday staged a rally as a part of its protest campaign against the government.

Mobile phone service was suspended in Quetta due to security concerns about the PDM rally, which was later restored.

The Balochistan government had also imposed a ban on pillion riding in Quetta.

The National Counter Terrorism Authority (NACTA) had earlier issued a security alert on October 22 that outlawed Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan is planning attacks on political and religious leadership across Quetta and Peshawar in the near future.

