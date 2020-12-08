Punjab govt decides providing health coverage to all citizens

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar has approved the universal health coverage for providing medical facilities to all citizens across the province, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

The Punjab government has decided in principle to provide health coverage to all citizens and set a target to ensure the provision of medical facilities by the next year.

Usman Buzdar announced that the citizens of two districts of Punjab will be given the health coverage in the first phase. He vowed that Insaf Sehat Cards will be given to each citizen to get health insurance worth Rs720,000. He added that it is the basic right of each citizen to get the medical facility.

The decision was taken in a session chaired by the Punjab chief minister which was attended by provincial health minister Dr Yasmin Rashid, chief secretary, principal secretary to CM and others.

In his Twitter message, the chief minister said that the decision to provide health coverage was taken in accordance with Prime Minister Imran Khan’s vision.

وزیراعظم @ImranKhanPTI کے وژن کےمطابق ہم نے پنجاب کے ہر خاندان کو صحت سہولت پروگرام کےتحت 7 لاکھ 20 ہزار روپے کی ہیلتھ انشورنس دینےکا فیصلہ کیا ہے انشاء اللہ 2021 کے آخر تک پنجاب کےتمام اضلاع میں “یونیورسل ہیلتھ کوریج” شروع ہو جائےگی اگلے ماہ پہلے 2 اضلاع سے آغاز کیا جائے گا — Usman Buzdar (@UsmanAKBuzdar) December 8, 2020

The health insurance programme will be launched in all districts of Punjab province by the end of 2021, he added.

