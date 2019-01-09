Health minister directs Holy Family Hospital to improve services

RAWALPINDI: Federal Health Minister Aamer Mehmood Kiani on Wednesday directed the Holy Family Hospital to improve its services.

According to a statement released from the ministry, Aamer Mehmood Kiani paid a surprise visit to Holy Family Hospital, Rawalpindi to monitor the conditions and quality of care being administered to patients.

It is pertinent to mention here that Prime Minister Imran Khan, during his surprise visit to the hospital, had expressed his displeasure over poor situation of the hospital services and tasked health minister to improve the hospital confusions in line with the vision of ‘Naya’ Pakistan, reads the statement.

Upon the directives of the PM Imran, the health minister not only paid a visit to the hospital yesterday and issued immediate directives today reviewed the implementation on the directives. He said ,“The provision of quality health services to all is basic responsibility of the government and we shall leave no stone unturned in order to fulfill the duty.”

Comments

comments