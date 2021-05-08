Health Ministry issues guidelines for AstraZeneca vaccine

ISLAMABAD: The Ministry of National Health has issued guidelines with regard to the use and storage of the AstraZeneca vaccine, ARY News reported on Saturday.

It is to be mentioned here that Pakistan has recently received 1.23 mln vaccine doses of Oxford University’s AstraZeneca.

According to the guidelines, AstraZeneca could be administered to a specific age group of men and women. The vaccine shot could be given to the male aged 18 years or above, and the women above 40 years of age.

In condition of fever, AstraZeneca vaccine should not be administered to a person. “Those infected with coronavirus will be administered the vaccine after recovery from the disease,” according to the guidelines.

AstraZeneca vaccine could also be administered to the hypertension, sugar and patients of heart ailment.

The patients of severe diseases and those having blood clotting complaint should not be given AstraZeneca shot, according to the guidelines.

A person underwent organ transplant could be administered the vaccine after three months of the surgery.

According to the guidelines, no data is yet available for the use of AstraZeneca vaccine in the people below 18 years of age.

AstraZeneca required to be stored at 2 to 8 degree Centigrade temperature. The vaccine will be administered to a person in two doses. The second dose of the vaccine could be administered between four to 12 weeks after the first dose.

Comments

comments