509 health professionals contracted coronavirus in Pakistan: report

ISLAMABAD: The number of health professionals contracted coronavirus reached 509 in Pakistan as 10 more doctors tested positive for the virus within 24 hours, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

The country is witnessing a consistent increase in coronavirus cases while the health professionals working on front line are also falling prey to the pandemic.

The statistics regarding the doctors, paramedical and other medical staff were compiled in a report sent to the health ministry.

The report stated that 10 doctors tested positive for coronavirus who were performing duties in different medical facilities to treat COVID-19 patients.

During the last 24 hours, three doctors from Balochistan tested positive, 5 from Islamabad and one each in Sindh and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP).

Overall 273 doctors, 75 nurses and 171 health staff members became victim of coronavirus so far.

Highlighting the rising number of deaths, the report stated 10 healths professionals lost their lives across country including 4 in Sindh, 2 in Gilgit-Baltistan (GB), 2 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) and one each in Balochistan and Islamabad.

259 health professionals infected with the virus adopted self-isolation while 130 among them were admitted to hospitals due to unstable health condition, whereas, 120 medics have recovered from the disease.

The province-wise number of health professionals fell prey to the coronavirus are given below:

Punjab: 58 doctors, 21 nurses and 23 paramedical staff

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP): 69 doctors, 20 nurses and 40 paramedical staff

Sindh: 44 doctors, 17 nurses and 37 paramedical staff

Gilgit-Baltistan (GB): 1 doctor, 1 nurse and 18 paramedical staff

Balochistan: 72 doctors, 4 nurses and 35 paramedical staff

