Health professionals to be given interest-free loans: Dr Yasmeen

LAHORE: Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmeen Rashid on Thursday announced that health professions will be granted interest-free loans up to Rs1.5 million, ARY News reported.

Addressing a report launching ceremony of Punjab Heath Foundation, Dr Yasmeen said that the provincial government has all set to enhance the limit of interest-free loans from Rs0.7mn to 1.5 mn for health professions.

She said that the health professional can create more job opportunities after availing the interest-free loans facility.

The minister said that the state has the responsibility to create job opportunities, adding that they have provided job opportunities to 300 health professionals by granting them interest-free loans.

Read More: Govt employees to receive interest-free loans in KP

Last year on August 20, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government had approved the policy of giving interest-free loans to government employees.

As per details, the loan could be acquired by the government employee for purchasing house, car and motorcycle.

The government employees from Grade 1 to 17, having the minimum service period of five years to the maximum of 10 years, will be eligible to apply for the loan.

Comments

comments