A new virus that has killed nine people infected hundreds and already reached the United States, could mutate and spread, China warns, as authorities scramble to contain the disease.

Sources privy to the healthcare authorities in Pakistan have revealed that there has been serious deliberation over a proper medical screening of Chinese visitors meaning to enter Pakistan.

Read More: China’s mysterious coronavirus: Govt issues health advisory

Visitors and citizens of China will be screened at the airport premises by a team of healthcare professionals after a health scare of a SARS-like virus known as the 2019 Novel Coronavirus has taken the world by storm.

Sources further revealed that the Ministry of healthcare has dispatched orders to relevant authorities to take all precautionary measures to halt the possible spread of the contagion to those in Pakistan.

Read More: WHO says new China coronavirus could spread, warns hospitals worldwide

All those coming from China will also be screened at the bordering area between China and Pakistan who are meaning to crossover for a visit.

Sources further revealed that the government of Pakistan is currently mulling the initiation of an awareness campaign regarding the deadly virus and its possible symptoms and treatment procedures.

Comments

comments