700 quack clinics sealed in province wide operation

KARACHI: Grand operation against quack clinics in various parts of Sindh results in closure of 700 fake establishments, reported ARY News.

A province wide operation against fake clinics and doctors’ of Larkana, Hyderabad and Karachi along with other major cities of Sindh was launched by the Health Care Commission Sindh.

Thousands of used syringes were taken under custody by health care officials from clinics in Larkana.

Sindh Directorate of Complains had received 64 complaints against quack clinics which demanded action against the menace.

The directorate revealed that 38 complains have been resolved whereas 22 are currently under process.

