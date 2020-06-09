COVID-19 infections among health workers reach 3,328 across country

ISLAMABAD: The coronavirus cases among health workers have reached 3,328 as a consistent rise in the number of infections was seen across the country during the last week, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

At least three health workers have lost their lives due to coronavirus today, taking the tally to 34, said a report sent to the health ministry.

According to the report, 1,965 doctors, 435 nurses and 928 other medical staff were infected with the virus. 241 health professionals are currently receiving treatment in different hospitals including six in critical condition.

In Punjab, 425 doctors, 140 nurses and 212 health staff were infected with COVID-19, whereas, 618 doctors, 67 nurses and 123 health staff fell victims to the virus in Sindh.

476 doctors, 168 nurses and 393 health staff in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) have detected with coronavirus, whereas, 243 doctors, 4 nurses and 44 health staff were infected in Balochistan.

The number of infections among health workers in Islamabad reached 309 including 174 doctors, 51 nurses and 82 health staff. In Gilgit-Baltistan (GB), 17 doctors, 2 nurses and 44 health staff, whereas, 12 doctors, 3 nurses and 11 medical staff members were infected with the virus.

Earlier on Monday, the Grand Health Alliance (GHA) had observed strike in government hospitals in Sindh in favour of their demands. The Grand Health Alliance demands acceptance of 13-points demands including immediate construction of isolation centres in the province amid coronavirus outbreak.

The protesting doctors were demanding risk allowance as the number of doctors tested positive for the deadly virus. The Grand Health Alliance had threatened to shut all the government hospitals of the province on June 11, if their demands remain unapproved.

Comments

comments