Health workers refusing COVID vaccine to face action

ISLAMABAD: The administration of Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (Pims) has decided to take action against health workers refusing to get vaccinated against the coronavirus.

The hospital administration has instructed all healthcare professionals having registered themselves for vaccination to get the jab at the earliest. Those refusing the vaccine will have to face action, it warned.

The new instructions were issued after the Ministry of National Health Services expressed dissatisfaction over the pace of vaccination of frontline health workers against the coronavirus in Islamabad.

In a letter to the capital’s public and private hospitals as well as labs, the ministry pointed out that the vaccination pace is slow as less than half of the total registered health workers have been inoculated against the virus as yet.

It lamented that the vaccination pace didn’t pick up despite its directives in this regard.

