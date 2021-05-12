19 health workers test positive for COVID nationwide in a day

ISLAMABAD: As many as 19 more health workers contracted COVID-19 during the past 24 hours in the country, raising the number of virus-affected medics to 16,164, ARY NEWS reported quoting sources in the health ministry.

According to sources, those who have contracted the virus included 17 doctors, a nurse and a health staffer at separate health facilities nationwide.

“So far 9656 doctors, 2315 nurses, and 4193 health staff have tested positive for COVID-19 nationwide,” they said adding that 157 health workers have died of coronavirus in the country.

In a previous report, overall 15,441 healthcare workers have recovered from the virus while 531 are under isolation after testing positive for COVID-19 at homes and 16 under treatment at hospitals, sources said.

Most of the healthcare workers infected or died by the virus disease belong to Sindh. As per the province-wise breakup, in Sindh, 5,716 health workers have been infected by coronavirus while 55 died in the disease.

In Punjab, 3,377 healthcare workers contracted the coronavirus and 28 of them died. In KP, 3,888 healthcare workers were diagnosed with the Covid-19 and 42 of them died.

In Islamabad, 1,459 healthcare workers contracted the coronavirus and 11 of them died.

In Balochistan and Azad Kashmir, 778 and 705 healthcare workers contracted the virus respectively and nine died in each region. While in Gilgit-Baltistan, 222 healthcare workers contracted coronavirus and three of them died, according to the sources.

Comments

comments