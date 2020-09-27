Improvement in healthcare system govt’s top priority: PM Imran

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Sunday said that bringing improvement in healthcare system was the government’s top priority, ARY News reported.

Talking to a delegation of ‘Insaf Doctors Forum’ who called on him in Islamabad, PM Imran directed the health minister to address the problems of doctors on priority basis.

He urged the ‘Insaf Doctors Forum’ to play their role in improving the health system and preparing health reforms. The delegation assured the prime minister of full cooperation.

On the occasion, the delegation requested that the prime minister’s health vision be included in the PTI’s manifesto for the upcoming elections in Azad Jammu and Kashmir. Treatment of dental diseases should also be covered under the Sehat Insaf Card, the delegation demanded.

Earlier on July 22, Prime Minister Imran Khan had directed the Punjab government to encourage private sector partnership for the improvement in the healthcare system.

Presiding over a meeting on the upgradation of health sector in Punjab in Islamabad, PM Imran had said that partnership with the private sector in the health sector and its encouragement was the top priority of the government and every possible facility will be provided in this regard.

