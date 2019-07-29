Hearing of drugs case against Rana Sanaullah adjourned until August 9

LAHORE: An anti-narcotics court on Monday adjourned hearing against Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader and Punjab’s former law minister Rana Sanaullah until August 8.

Rana Sana was arrested by the ANF after recovery of drugs in his vehicle.

At the outset of the hearing, the PML-N leader’s lawyer stated that his client is a cardiac patient and needs medication from his home.

The court asked the lawyer to submit a written response and the statement of Anti-Narcotics Force and jail officials will be taken on record as well.

On last Monday, the Sessions Court had turned town plea of Rana Sanaullah, seeking permission for provision of homemade food in the jail.

Last week, the Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) had submitted challan against PML-N leader in a case pertaining to alleged recovery of heroin from his car.

The ANF submitted the charge-sheet to the relevant court seized with the hearing of the case.

Rana Sanaullah and six other suspects have been named in the 200-page long challan.

Following the submission of the charge-sheet, the court summoned the PML-N leader on July 29.

