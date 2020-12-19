A teenage boy risked his own life by sprinting across the road for saving his three-old-sister from being hit by a car when she starts running without looking.

The heart-stopping moment was captured on a shop’s security camera on December 10 in Brazil.

It shows that the 15-year-old boy from Brazil’s Rondonopolis ran across the road to grab her sister out of the way just in time.

In the footage, the little girl crosses the road to stand next to someone on a motorbike after running out of the store. Shortly afterwards, her brother and another, older girl emerge from the shop and wait for the traffic to pass before they can retrieve the little girl.

After a white car passes the three-year-old thinks it is clear and makes a break for it, right out in front of another car.

She is a split second from being hit when her quick-thinking brother dashes in front of the oncoming car to whisk his sister to safety in a heroic move.

The car immediately slammed on the brakes and the teenager escaped with a mere grazed knee, Dailymail UK reported.

The owner of the store, Alex da Silva Marques, told local media that the girl’s family was shopping in his store when the incident unfurled. He said that it was cinematic, an heroic act and that girl was born again.

Comments

comments