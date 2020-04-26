Heartwarming video shows lost leopard cub being reunited with mother

A heartwarming video has emerged showing an abandoned leopard cub being reunited with its mother in an Indian state.

The cub was discovered by farmers in the Bhosi village in Nanded district of Maharashtra during harvesting.

The cub was found hiding under some dried banana trunks in jowar field near the forest.

Upon being informed of the presence of the cub, local forest department officials reached the site and began an operation to reunite it with its mother. They installed a multi-trap camera trap with the area cordoned off to monitor the movement of the baby leopard’s mother.

A video shared widely on social media after being released by the forest department shows the female leopard spotting the basket in which the cub was kept. She hesitantly opens the box and finds the cub.

The #Nanded Forest Division under the @MahaForest helped reunite a juvenile #Leopard cub with its mother that was lost in the agricultural fields of Nanded district, Maharashtra. The entire process of searching & reuniting the leopard cub took two days.#Wildlife pic.twitter.com/MfrKW7iLgC — MoEF&CC (@moefcc) April 24, 2020

Footage shows the mother licking the baby leopard before leaving together shortly afterwards.

