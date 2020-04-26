Web Analytics
Heartwarming video shows lost leopard cub being reunited with mother

A heartwarming video has emerged showing an abandoned leopard cub being reunited with its mother in an Indian state.

The cub was discovered by farmers in the Bhosi village in Nanded district of Maharashtra during harvesting.

The cub was found hiding under some dried banana trunks in jowar field near the forest.

Upon being informed of the presence of the cub, local forest department officials reached the site and began an operation to reunite it with its mother. They installed a multi-trap camera trap with the area cordoned off to monitor the movement of the baby leopard’s mother.

A video shared widely on social media after being released by the forest department shows the female leopard spotting the basket in which the cub was kept. She hesitantly opens the box and finds the cub.

Footage shows the mother licking the baby leopard before leaving together shortly afterwards.

