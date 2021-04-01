Heatwave: Hot to very hot weather persists in Karachi till Saturday

KARACHI: The heatwave with hot to very hot weather will likely to persist in Karachi till 3rd April (Saturday), early warning centre of the Met Office said in an alert.

Pakistan Meteorological Department has stated that in the ongoing heatwave in Karachi and suburbs on Thursday (today) maximum day temperatures likely to soar to 39-41 ºCelsius with wind direction generally from north /northeast during the period.

The wind speed will remain 13 kilometers per hour with seven percent humidity, according to the Met Office.

Minimum temperature will be 22ºCelsius in the metropolis.

The Met Office had earlier informed that the hot to very hot weather will likely to persist in Karachi from Wednesday till Saturday.

“Usually, average temperatures remain 32.5 degree Celsius in March in the city,” a weather official had said. The daytime temperatures are expected to remain above normal by 04 to 06°Celsius upto Saturday, he added.

Dust raising winds are expected in the city during the hot spell, Director General Meteorological Department said.

The met department has advised citizens to observe caution during the hot hours. People have also been advised to avoid exposure to open sun especially during 11:00 am to 4:00 pm, peak heat hours, and use plenty of drinks.

The Met Office had earlier warned that Sindh, Southern Punjab, eastern and southern Balochistan will remain in the grip of very hot and dry weather from Tuesday to to Saturday.

Dusty winds are expected in Sindh and Balochistan during the hot spell.

Met office said that due to change of winds direction from southwest to north or northeast, hot to very hot and dry weather will prevail in Karachi.

PMD had also predicted suspension of the sea breeze in daytime, which will add to further soaring of the temperature in the port city.

