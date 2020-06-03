Heavy rain in Lahore turns weather pleasant

LAHORE: Heavy rain in Lahore and its adjoining areas has turned the weather pleasant, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

The rain was reported in the areas of Canal Road, Gulberg, Jail Road, Shadman, Kalma Chowk, Garden Town, Muslim Town and other areas.

According to Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), rain wind-thunderstorm is expected in Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Northeast Balochistan, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan during the next 24 hours.

Temperature of some major cities recorded this morning:

Islamabad twenty degree centigrade, Lahore twenty-five, Karachi thirty, Peshawar twenty-four, Quetta twenty-one, Gilgit fifteen, Murree thirteen and Muzaffarabad sixteen degree centigrade.

