Heavy rain lashes Lahore, adjoining areas

LAHORE: Heavy rain in different parts of Lahore has turned weather pleasant, ARY News reported on Monday.

According to details, Gulberg, Township, Model Town, Faisal Town, Lakshmi Chowk and other parts of the provincial capital witnessed downpour.

According to the MET Office, the rain will continue to lash Lahore during upcoming 24 hours.

Meanwhile, rain/wind-thundershowers are expected in Kashmir, Islamabad, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan, northeast Balochistan, coastal belt of Sindh and Balochistan during the next twelve hours.

Heavy falls are also likely to occur at few places in Islamabad, Kashmir, upper Punjab and upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during the period.

Temperature of some major cities recorded this morning:

Islamabad twenty-six degree centigrade, Lahore and Peshawar twenty-eight, Quetta twenty-three, Murree twenty, Gilgit twenty-one and Muzaffarabad twenty-four degree centigrade.

According to Met Office forecast about Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the weather in Srinagar, Jammu, Leh, Pulwama, Anantnag, Shopian and Baramulla is expected to be partly cloudy with chances of rain and thundershowers.

Temperature recorded this morning in Srinagar, Pulwama and Baramulla thirty, Jammu thirty-one, Leh twenty, Anantnag and Shopian twenty-six degree centigrade.

