Heavy rain lashes parts of Lahore

LAHORE: Several people injured in different rain-related incidents as heavy downpour lashed different parts of Lahore on Sunday, inundating streets and causing flooding, ARY News reported.

The heavy showers brought routine life to a standstill.

According to details, dozens of LESCO feeders tripped due to heavy rain and strong wind on the second day of the Eid-ul-Azha, resulting in a power outage in various areas.

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), at least 70 millimeters of rainfall was recorded in the city on Sunday morning.

Tajpura received 71 millimeters of rain, Lakshmi Chowk 69 mm, Shahdara 65mm, Airport area 50mm, Gulberg 35mm and Nishtar Town received 42 mm of rain.

According to the meteorological department, rain/wind-thundershowers (with isolated heavy falls) are expected in Hazara, Malakand, Peshawar, Mardan, Kohat, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Sargodha, Faisalabad, Barkhan, Khuzdar, Zhob, Musa Khel, Kashmir and Islamabad.

Light rain is also expected along Sindh-Makran Coast on Friday and Saturday. Hot and humid weather expected in other parts of the country.

