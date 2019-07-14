Heavy rain in parts of Lahore

LAHORE: One person lost his life, while seven others sustained injuries in rain-related incidents in parts of Punjab on Sunday, ARY News reported.

Intermittent heavy rain in Lahore, Gujrat, Gujranwala, Sheikhupura, Sahiwal and other areas have dropped down the mercury.

In Lahore’s area of Shershah Colony, a man lost his life and three others were wounded when a roof of a house collapsed in the area due to heavy rain.

In a separate incident in Jaranwala, a mother along with her four children sustained wounds in the rain-related incident.

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), the rain spell is expected in various regions across the country on Sunday (today).

According to Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), widespread rain thundershower (few moderate to heavy falls) with windstorm is expected in Kashmir, Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Sargodha, Gujranwala, Lahore, Faisalabad, Malakand, Hazara, Peshawar, Mardan, Kohat, Bannu divisions, while at isolated places in Zhob, D.I.Khan, D.G.Khan, Multan, Bahawalpur and Sahiwal divisions.

Heavy to very heavy falls are also expected at isolated places in Hazara, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Lahore divisions, Islamabad and Kashmir.

Hot and humid weather is expected elsewhere in the country.

