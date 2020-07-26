Heavy rainfall: Electricity supply to most parts of Karachi suspended

KARACHI: More than 586 feeders tripped in Karachi after a heavy downpour, causing a large-scale power breakdown in many parts of the metropolis, ARY News reported on Sunday.

The areas facing load shedding include Surjani Town, Baldia Town, Lyari Town, Korangi, Malir Model Colony, Liaquatabad, New Karachi, Nusrat Bhutto Colony, Kathore Gadap, Nazimabad, SITE, Shah Faisal Colony, Saudabad, Defence, PECHS, Manzoor Colony, Akhtar Colony, Qayyumabad, Kashmir Colony, Frontier Colony, FB Area, Gulistan-e-Johar, Gulshan-e-Maymar, Gulshan-e-Iqbal, Baloch Colony, Lines Area, Old City Area, Gurumandir, Martin Quarters and Jamshed Road.

According to K-Electric spokesperson, the process to restore electricity supply is continued across the city, however, the power restoration was not possible in some areas until the complete drainage of rainwater.

The presence of rainwater causes accidents and affects underground cables, said the spokesperson, adding that the concerned institutions are being appealed to expedite drainage of water in the areas as the presence of rainwater in sub-station and other instalments could result in more damages.

The rain has played havoc in the city, whereas the majority of the roads are submerged with rainwater.

The torrential rain has flooded Orangi Town, Surjani Town, Clifton, Gadap Town, Garden Town, Federal B Area and Jamshed Road while locals in Gulshan Iqbal, Liaquatabad, North Karachi, Landhi and Buffer Zone are facing electricity load shedding.

