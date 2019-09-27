KARACHI: Heavy rainfall lashed Karachi on fifth day continuously as three people died by electrocution in various areas of the city, ARY News reported on Friday.

Three people died by electric current in SITE Town, Binnori Town and Khadda Market in Lyari, rescue sources said.

A spell of downpour with thunderstorm started in the metropolis at noon after black clouds gathered in the sky.

National Stadium, Gulshan Iqbal, Hassan Square, Karsaz, Surjani Town, North Nazimabad, Nazimabad, New Karachi, Malir, Khokharapar, Korangi, SITE area, F.B. Area and other localities across the city received heavy rainfall.

The pitch of the National Stadium, which is hosting a one day international match in the city after a long time, was covered due to heavy rainfall.

Chief Meteorologist Pakistan Meteorological Department, Sardar Sarfaraz, earlier said that the current monsoon spell is the fifth of this season, which will come to an end today.

The rainfall will continue till 4:00 PM, the weather official added.

Power Outages

Several areas of the city deprived of power supply with the first few drops of the rainfall.

The city’s power utility, K-electric, switched off power in the low-lying areas of Karachi after the rainfall.

Power supply closed for Azizabad, Nagan Chowrangi, New Karachi, F.B. Area, Nazimabad, Orangi, Korangi, Surjani Town, Gulisan-t-e-Jauhar, Jacob Lines, Nusrat Bhutto Colony, Baldia, Malir, Shah Faisal Colony and other localities.

A spokesperson of K-electric has advised citizens to stay away from broken electricity wires, poles and PMTs for their safety. The electric gadgets should not be touched with wet hands and without wearing shoes, the spokesperson further advised.

“Consumers should contact on 118 helpline in case of any complaint,” spokesperson added.

Comments

comments